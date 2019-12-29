KATY, Texas — A trailer full of Cub Scouts' belongings was stolen on December 17, according to a woman who who posted security camera footage of the incident on Facebook.

Pam Nicoletti wrote that it happened around 8:30 p.m. that night, when a white pickup truck pulled into the church parking lot on Mason Road and stole the Scouts' trailer.

"The green wooden trailer they stole was full of the Scouts camping gear, including stock pots, pinewood derby track and canopies, among other things," Nicoletti wrote. "This truck was not authorized to take the trailer and we have no idea who did it. I'm not sure what type of individual steals from churches and children, but someone knows who this is and who showed up with a green utility trailer at home that does not belong to them."

Nicoletti wrote that the suspect left behind a sheet of plywood that they were checking for fingerprints.

"Based on the value of the trailer and belongings, the Harris County Sheriff tells us this is a felony," Nicoletti wrote.

Nicoletti wrote she is personally offering a reward.

This story will be updated.

