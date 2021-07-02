Katy church offers free career services program amid COVID-19 pandemic

From free workspaces, networking opportunities, workshops teaching you how to build resumes, the church has been offering services like these for the last few weeks.

KATY, Texas — Whether you're looking for a job, or you just need a quiet space to work away from home during the pandemic, Kingsland Baptist Church in Katy wants to help you through its free career services program.

From free workspaces, networking opportunities, to workshops teaching you how to build resumes and more, the church has been offering services like these for the last several weeks.

"We want to do whatever we can to make these days as productive as we can for those having to work from home, or in some cases, even those who don't have jobs at all,” said Todd Pendergrass, executive pastor of administration at Kingsland Baptist Church.

For people who’ve lost their jobs, the church breaks down in details the types of career services program they offer on its website.

Kingsland Baptist said its services aren't just for members of its congregation.

"It's open to anyone," Pendergrass said.

And so are its free workspaces. The church currently has 16 cubicles you can sign up to use for up to a whole entire day.

The space is equipped with WiFi and printers, and COVID-19 protocols must be followed, including wearing a mask, social distancing and getting your temperature checked before going in.

However, the cubicles aren't just for job seekers. It’s also being utilized by people like Clay Folloder who’s in the food service business and a father of four. He said the quiet space helps him separate his home and work life.

"Working in these types of situations is still new for everybody, and so the fact they put together the time, effort and resources to provide this sort of situation for the community I think speaks volumes, and it's been a real blessing,” Folloder said.