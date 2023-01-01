Child drowns in pool at Katy home, sheriff says

Investigators said there was a New Year's celebration going on at the home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KATY, Texas — A young boy, about 5 years old, drowned Sunday at a home in Katy, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened at about 8 p.m. on Smokey River Drive near Keith Harrow Boulevard, just west of the Grand Parkway.

Investigators said there was a New Year's celebration happening at the home when the child made his way to the pool and drowned. The pool was not being utilized by anyone at the party, investigators said.

The boy's mother found him unresponsive in the pool. According to investigators, she performed CPR but by the time he was flown to the hospital, he passed away.

Investigators said this is an ongoing investigation.

No other details have been provided.

Listen to the latest update from deputies in the video below:

Check back for updates.