Katy brothers arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot and bragging about it

Brian Jackson, 47, and his brother, Adam Jackson, 42, bragged about their role in the riot and even posted a video and photos on Facebook, according to the feds.

KATY, Texas — A pair of brothers from Katy were arrested by federal agents Tuesday on charges alleging they assaulted law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Brian Scott Jackson, 47, and his brother, Adam Lejay Jackson, 42, are charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, civil disorder and other related offenses.

Investigators say both men bragged about their role in the riot and even posted a video on Facebook. A witness who described themselves as "a distant relative" alerted authorities, according to court documents.



"Brian Jackson hurled a flagpole at officers. Adam Jackson hurled a large red or orange object at officers and then charged at the line of officers with what appeared to be a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In a video on Brian Jackson’s Facebook account, a voice is heard saying, “Adam got a [expletive] shield, stole it from the [expletive] popo," the USAO said.

According to investigators, he later deleted the video and tried to "unsend" messages bragging about his participation in the riot. They say he also asked others to delete videos and messages he'd sent to them.

Investigators said Adam Jackson also exchanged messages with someone a few days after the riot and said he wanted to return to Washington for the inauguration. The other person asked Adam Jackson if he brought the riot shield home with him, and Jackson responded, “No, we left them. Cost to much to ship home lol.”

When asked if they got in any fights, Brian Jackson's profanity-laced reply included racist slurs about chasing Black people off the streets.

Both men appeared in a federal courtroom in Houston Tuesday. Adam Jackson's wife was also there. Jaime Jackson said her husband was arrested for standing up for what he believes in. She said there were people that day who did bad things, but her husband was not one of them.

The case against the Jacksons is being investigated by the FBI’s Houston Field Office.

In the 17 months since the Capitol breach, more than 800 individuals have been arrested. More than 250 of them are charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.