KATY, Texas — The city of Katy is requesting that residents conserve water due to the extreme heat and lack of rain.

City officials urge residents to limit all outdoor water use including lawn and garden watering, window washing and car washing.

RELATED: Houston Forecast: Rare July cool front brings drier air to Houston area

The National Weather Service says the Katy area has received less than an inch of rainfall over the past week, while temps remained in the 90s recently. A cool front Tuesday brought some relief from the heat but little rainfall for the Katy area.

There is little possibility for rain until this weekend with there being a 60 percent chance of rainfall on Saturday.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM