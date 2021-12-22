Have you seen her? Katy-area woman reported missing for a week

April Lambert, 24, was last seen on Monday, Dec. 13 around 4:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Fry Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are searching for a woman who has not been seen or heard from in more than a week.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, April Lambert, 24, was last seen on Monday, Dec. 13 around 4:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Fry Road in the Katy area.

Lambert was driving a gray 2018 Nissan Murano SUV with the Texas license plate NSV7794. She was wearing a beige sweater, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you know anything about April Lambert's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427.