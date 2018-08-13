KATY, Texas — A 16-year-old in Fort Bend County is trying to make a difference for students whose schools were impacted by Hurricane Harvey almost a year ago.

John Paulson, a senior at Seven Lakes High School, is collecting instruments to donate to Refugio High School’s band and orchestra.

Paulson is organizing the instrument drive as part of his project to become an Eagle Scout.

“I knew I wanted to do something with music, because it’s kind of my entire life,” he said. “Not having band or orchestra in my day would really be the worst.”

The scout’s goal is to donate 30 instruments to the high school. Any extra donations will go to an organization that distributes instruments in the Houston area. Paulson says the only instruments he cannot accept are pianos and recorders.

Instruments can be dropped off at the following locations:

Cinco Ranch Lake House: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. until Sept. 1

St. Faustina Catholic Church: Aug. 19, before and after 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 4:30 p.m. masses.

Click here for more information on the project.

