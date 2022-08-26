Work continues to protect Katy prairie and other natural areas five years after Harvey

Experts say prairies and wetlands are natural sponges as opposed to subdivisions and parking lots.

KATY, Texas — New homes continue to crop up in previously expansive prairie near Katy.

They entice people to move in farther and farther out.

"We have always said there needs to be a balance,” said Mary Anne Piacentini, president and CEO of the Coastal Prairie Conservancy.

"And, basically, it is working to restore and conserve coastal prairie, wetlands and agricultural lands in Southeast Texas," said Piacentini. "And we have a focus area of nine counties.”

Many say asphalt and concrete exacerbate the impacts of flooding whereas prairies act like giant sponges by slowing down, absorbing and even storing water.

Wetlands are referred to as “nature’s kidneys” for a reason.

"The water that goes in," said Piacentini. "When it comes out, it’s cleaner than it would be.”

Working to protect more prairie since #HurricaneHarvey because areas like this act like a big sponge 🧽. I’ll have more on efforts and what some say developers need to do: @KHOU at 4:00 + 6:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/vnlHtIc1bK — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 26, 2022

The conservancy has added new protected lands in the five years since Harvey that can never be built on.

The group works with developers, in some cases, to be more proactive when it comes to natural spaces within manmade places.

"So they do come and they say, 'How can we do things better?' Or, 'In a different way?'” said Piacentini.