Kathleen Suckley murder remains unsolved after 30 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday marks 30 years since Corpus Christi Police Department officers discovered the body of 29-year-old Kathleen Suckley.
She was found at her South Side home on Meandering Lane on April 8, 1993.
Suckley was brutally attacked, stabbed more than 40 times. Her throat also had been slit, all while her sons were inside.
No one has been arrested for the crime.
If you have any information that could be helpful, (361) 886-2600.
