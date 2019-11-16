HOUSTON — It’s been a busy Houston weekend so far for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West who were spotted at the Galleria Friday night.

Photos and videos on Instagram show the couple ice skating with their kids at the shopping mall.

Kim Kardashian West was in Livingston earlier Friday meeting with Rodney Reed, the man convicted in the 1996 rape and murder of Stacey Stites. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ordered a stay of his execution.

Meanwhile, Kanye West and his choir surprised Harris County Jail inmates Friday afternoon with a performance.

Kanye West is set to visit Lakewood Church this Sunday. He will sit down with Joel Osteen at 11 a.m. Sunday for a conversation about overcoming adversity and his faith journey. Sunday night at 7 p.m., he will bring his Sunday Service to Lakewood.

The Sunday evening event is free, but tickets are required. For more information, tap/click here.

