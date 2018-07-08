TOMBALL, Texas — A gift shop’s little goats caused a big problem in Tomball, but the fear of losing them was fixed thanks to a trip to city hall.
“No matter what, they make you happy,” said Tiffany Romero.
Romero helped her parents open Nana’s Main Street Cottage several years ago. They decided to add a trio of pygmy goats after a little “goating” from her daughter who raised one in FFA.
“And I put a Power Point together on why it would be a good idea and they bought it,” said Caitlyn Strenk.
The first goat the family got is named Ramsey. Hershey and Casper came later. But, unfortunately, a neighbor got on their backs about the goats.
As a result, the family learned they were actually violating a city ordinance that didn’t allow such animals within 100 feet of a residence.
“We read the ordinance and thought we were okay,” said Romero.
A social media campaign, including the hashtag “#tomballgoatsupporter” helped them plead their case. The Tomball City Council initially approved a plan to grandfather in the goats during a meeting Monday night.
“They were calling them livestock,” said Romero. “So, they’re changing it so they’re no longer livestock and they are a companion, a pet.”
They’re a little part of the family that have a big impact on the bottom line. That’s because, in many cases, the goats get people in the door. Then shoppers discover all the other things inside and outside the store.