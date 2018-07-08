TOMBALL, Texas — A gift shop’s little goats caused a big problem in Tomball, but the fear of losing them was fixed thanks to a trip to city hall.

“No matter what, they make you happy,” said Tiffany Romero.

Romero helped her parents open Nana’s Main Street Cottage several years ago. They decided to add a trio of pygmy goats after a little “goating” from her daughter who raised one in FFA.

“And I put a Power Point together on why it would be a good idea and they bought it,” said Caitlyn Strenk.

The first goat the family got is named Ramsey. Hershey and Casper came later. But, unfortunately, a neighbor got on their backs about the goats.

As a result, the family learned they were actually violating a city ordinance that didn’t allow such animals within 100 feet of a residence.

“We read the ordinance and thought we were okay,” said Romero.

A social media campaign, including the hashtag “#tomballgoatsupporter” helped them plead their case. The Tomball City Council initially approved a plan to grandfather in the goats during a meeting Monday night.

“They were calling them livestock,” said Romero. “So, they’re changing it so they’re no longer livestock and they are a companion, a pet.”

They’re a little part of the family that have a big impact on the bottom line. That’s because, in many cases, the goats get people in the door. Then shoppers discover all the other things inside and outside the store.

These little goats caused a big problem for a Tomball shop owner when a neighbor complained about them. But this story doesn’t end baaaaadly. Watch #khou11 at 4:30 & 6:00 🐐 pic.twitter.com/osUGgln1B8 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 7, 2018

