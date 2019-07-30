SPRING, Texas — Jury selection began Monday for the man charged in one of Harris County’s most notorious murder sprees.

Ronald Haskell, 39, is accused of shooting five children and their parents execution style in 2014. Only one child survived.

On July 9, 2014, Harris County Precinct 4 investigators said Haskell forced his way into his ex-sister-in-law’s home looking for his ex-wife.

In 2014, Harris County prosecutor Nathan Moss said all seven were shot in the back of the head.

Authorities identified the dead as Stephen Stay, 39, a local realtor, his wife Katie Stay, 33; their two boys, ages 4 and 13; and two girls, ages 7 and 9. The lone survivor was Cassidy Stay, 15, who suffered a bullet fracture to her skull. She played dead until the suspect left and then alerted authorities that the gunman was on his way to her grandparents’ home to kill more relatives.

Authorities cornered Haskell in a cul-de-sac, and after a 2-hour standoff, Haskell surrendered.

Investigators credit Cassidy Stay’s quick thinking with saving others that day, including her grandfather Roger Lyons.

At a memorial in 2014, both Lyons and Cassidy Stay thanked the community for their support and Lyons praised his granddaughter’s courage.

“Without her courage and quick thinking, we might be mourning the death of 20 -- yes, I said 20 -- people today, including myself," she said. “I know that my mom, dad, Brian, Emily, Becca and Zach are in a much better place and that I will be able to see them again one day.”

Haskell is charged with capital murder and is facing the death penalty.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Contractor wanted for allegedly scamming Cypress woman out of $6,000

Arrest made in 62-year-old woman's shooting death near Katy; Suspect caught in Mississippi

2 dead after fertilizer tank truck workers overcome by fumes at Wisdom High School