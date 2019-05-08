HOUSTON — The jury began deliberating Monday in the second murder trial of a former Texas high school football coach accused of killing his pregnant wife two decades ago.

Closing arguments lasted several hours Monday after four weeks of witness testimony.

David Temple is accused of shooting his wife, Belinda Temple, who was eight months pregnant when she was killed in 1999.

David Temple was the head football coach at Alief Hastings High School and Belinda Temple was a teacher at Katy High School.

A jury found David Temple guilty in 2007 after prosecutors said he killed Belinda Temple with a shotgun blast to the back of the head in their closet in Katy. David Temple was having an affair at the time Belinda Temple was killed.

David Temple later married his mistress, Heather. Heather Temple filed for divorce days after the second murder trial began.

David Temple served nine years in prison before an appeals court tossed out his conviction, citing instances where prosecutor Kelly Siegler withheld favorable evidence from the defense.

During closing arguments, prosecutors said David Temple committed the murder because he wanted out of his marriage. They attempted to prove the former football coach staged the crime scene to make it look like a burglary.

The defense, on the other hand, says several people had motive to kill Belinda Temple. They pointed to a disgruntled student as a possible killer.

They argue David Temple didn’t have time to commit the murder that day and he didn’t have the murder weapon.

