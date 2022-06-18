Juneteenth celebration underway at Emancipation Park will feature star-studded lineup

The two-day event includes concerts by The Isley Brothers, Sheila E, Kool & The Gang and Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly.

HOUSTON — This weekend's Juneteenth celebration in Houston's Emancipation Park kicked off at 4 p.m.

Hundreds of people braved the afternoon heat to enjoy the festivities. There are high-powered misting fans to keep the crowd cool and many people brought umbrellas for shade. There are also cooling buses and tents available throughout the park.

Organizers said this year's celebration promises to be better and bigger than ever because it marks the park's 150-year anniversary.

Along with the musical lineup, they have a kids zone, food and more.

"Today we celebrate our freedom, our liberation, our independence," Mayor Sylvester Turner told the crowd. "Let's stand up, let's make a difference, let's prepare for future generations, bearing in mind those who paid the price, made the sacrifice, those slaves. Now we are free."

"I really hope that this holiday is a human holiday that brings many different groups together," said Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. "But the one thing that should be noted is that the federal holiday was born in Texas, given birth in Texas by legislators in Texas listening to Texans."

Though slavery was abolished in 1863, it wasn’t until two years later, on June 19, 1865, that enslaved Texans first learned of the Emancipation Proclamation, which granted them freedom.

As African Americans themselves became landowners, they had more freedom to celebrate as they wished.

One well-known example was the Rev. Jack Yates, a pastor at Antioch Baptist Church in Houston. In 1872, Rev. Yates helped raise $1,000 to put down on 10 acres of land for future Juneteenth events. They named it Emancipation Park.

"In order for them to work together as a community, they helped to make the community of Houston even a better community than it was, for it was only 30 years old itself at the time," Yates great granddaughter Jackie Bostic said Monday. "This is something that we should all be proud of."

"And it's today, 150 years later, still serving the community, I believe, as its founders intended," said Rich Kinder whose Kinder Foundation is sponsoring the event at the Third Ward park.

Emancipation Park wasn't only the first park in the city of Houston; it was the first park in Texas.

Because of racial segregation laws, Emancipation Park remained the only city park in Houston where African Americans were allowed until 1939 when Finnegan Park opened.

