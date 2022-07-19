July 19 now recognized as 'Ron Treviño Day' in Houston

The city honored the legend with his own day after he celebrated 40 years at KHOU 11 News.

HOUSTON — July 19 is officially Ron Treviño Day in H-Town!

The city honored the legend with his own day after he celebrated 40 years at KHOU 11 News.

"The city extends its best wishes for his continued success. Therefore, I, Sylvester Turner proclaim July 19 as Ron Treviño day in Houston, Texas."

Most people across the Houston area know Ron as the long-time anchor at KHOU 11 News. He's covered a multitude of major events over the last 40 years, and his serious sense of humor keeps the news station afloat.

Those who have known Ron the longest said Ron has always been....well, Ron!

Ron was born on February 1, 1959, in Corpus Christi, Texas, Ron was the seventh of eight kids in his family.

His brother, John, admits Ron was his mom's favorite.

John said it was clear early on that Ron was destined for career in broadcasting.

"Mom used to call him, pequito de oro, and in Spanish that means Golden Beak because he used to talk too intelligently as a kid," John said. "Always walking around with a hardwire mic, cassette tape, interviewing folks in the household.

In high school, Ron began working in news as a weekend photographer at KIII in Corpus.

For 40 years, @khouron has worked to tell our city's story over his career. From anchoring many @KHOU newscasts, co-hosting many Thanksgiving Parades, to supporting many great initiatives and causes, many Houstonians have welcomed Ron into their homes and communities. pic.twitter.com/AfPqigGueT — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) July 19, 2022

After getting his degree at the University of Houston, Ron got a job at KHOU as a producer in 1982.

"Everyone thinks of Ron the anchor, the reporter....he was a heck of a producer," said KHOU 11 managing editor Bill Bishop.

Bur Ton didn't stay behind the camera for long. Soon, he was in front of it, reporting on stories across the Houston area.

In 2001, he got a seat at the anchor desk doing the morning news.

And the rest is history.

But for Ron, it's his roots that have kept him grounded. He said it's what helped him thrive as one of the most recognized and respected broadcasters in Houston.