Have you seen Julian? Missing man last seen in Pasadena area

HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man has been missing for three days and Houston police and his family are hoping someone knows where he is.

Julian Issac was last seen on Tuesday in the 11700 block of Teaneck Drive, which is near the Gulf Freeway in Pasadena.

His mom told KHOU 11 News that he was last known to be in rideshare, like an Uber or Lyft, the day he went missing and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Friends were meeting Friday afternoon to search the area he was last seen.

Julian is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen Julian or know of his whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Missing Person Division at 832-394-1840.