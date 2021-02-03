Watch Live | Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks after Texas mask mandate lifted

Throughout the pandemic, Hildalgo has been a major proponent for mask requirements.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is expected to speak Tuesday after Gov. Greg Abbott made two major announcements in Texas reopening plan.

During his visit to Lubbock, the governor confirmed he has lifted the statewide mandate requiring mask and will fully reopen businesses.

Throughout the pandemic, Hildalgo has been a big proponent of mask requirements and has expressed her concerns for opening too soon.

She isn't alone.

In anticipation of the governor's announcement this week, Houston leaders and health officials cried out against reopening, fearing it could set back the progress made bringing down local hospitalizations and the positivity rate.