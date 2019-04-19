HOUSTON — A judge has ordered the city of Houston and the firefighters union to get a mediator, but not for each other.



Instead, they're being asked to mediate with Houston police. This all concerns the fallout from Prop B, the voter-approved measure that gives firefighters increased pay.

The police union filed the motion, saying Prop B impairs the police union from being able to bargain freely for the fair compensation.



Both parties have until Monday at noon to agree on a mediator.

RELATED: Houston firefighters agree to resume Prop B negotiations...with conditions

RELATED: More city workers notified of layoffs in Prop B fallout

RELATED: Verify: Will HFD lose ladder truck used to save man's life due to Prop B?

RELATED: Dozens of Houston firefighter cadets to be laid off