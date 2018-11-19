FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A judge has ruled to put moving the remains of 95 bodies exhumed from an unmarked cemetery on hold in Fort Bend County.

On Monday, the judge said the remains will stay where they were found for now.

Construction crews discovered the cemetery back in April after they began work on building a $59 million career and technical center.

In the months since, Fort Bend ISD and a community citizens task force have been in a dispute on how best to handle the remains.

The district says they want to move the bodies to the Old Imperial Farm Cemetery to give them the proper respects.

The community group questions why the district wants to remove the bodies before a proper DNA test is completed and before authorities are able to identify the bodies.

The group also wants to keep the remains where they were found instead of moving them.

The judge said on Monday he hopes to make a decision before March 2019 on whether or not construction will continue.

