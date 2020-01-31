HOUSTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a report of a town hall on last week's deadly explosion held in northwest Houston Wednesday.

A judge has granted a temporary restraining order and an injunction against the city of Houston preventing them from cleaning up the area surrounding the Watson Grinding explosion.

The legal action was requested by attorneys for the homeowners affected by the Jan. 24 explosion in northwest Houston.

The attorney for the Frank Flores family was also present for Friday morning’s hearing. Flores was one of two people killed in the incident.

His family’s attorney says this is just the beginning of years long litigation stemming from the explosion.

A total of 450 structures were damaged or destroyed by the blast at Watson Grinding.

The Office of Emergency Management broke down the extent of damage:

Total: 450 structures affected

Minor damage: 358 structures

Major damage: 35 structures

Other: 57 structures

Two people were killed in the early-morning explosion. Authorities identified the victims as Flores and Gerardo Castorena. The two were apparently employees of the business and had shown up early to use the gym on the site.

A nearby resident was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries and 18 people self-reported to emergency rooms with minor injuries, such as cuts and breathing issues.

The explosion at 4500 Gessner was heard and felt across the city, waking many people at 4:24 a.m.

It caused "significant damage" to nearby homes and businesses and left a debris field that stretched at least two miles away.

The aftermath of the blast continues to affect residents in the Westbranch neighborhood who were forced out their homes because of damage.

Some of the homes have been damaged to the point of not being livable. Many were knocked off their foundation.

Multiple security cameras captured the explosion on video as well as the sound of the blast. One video showed a big plume of flames and smoke coming from the facility.

Officials said ingredients used to make polypropylene were released in the explosion.

