HOUSTON — A judge has granted the motion to reopen the case against an 11-year-old girl facing deportation to El Salvador alone.

Immigration attorney Silvia Mintz filed the motion last week.

Laura Maradiaga, 11, was facing deportation to El Salvador alone after what her family calls an immigration court screw-up.

According to FIEL, Laura, her mother, and a sister entered the country illegally at the southern border back in October. Advocates said the family showed up to multiple court dates, as instructed.

One of those hearings was rescheduled during the government shutdown. That’s when they believe Laura disappeared from the immigration court docket. They got a deportation notice for Laura last week.

Laura’s family said they were doing the right thing by never missing a court date and routinely checking in with immigration. They believe the government’s mistake leaves the 11-year-old in jeopardy.

More information on Laura’s case is expected to be released during an 11 a.m. press conference Wednesday with FIEL.

