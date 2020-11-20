Jet Setting: Affordable, semi-private jet service now available between Houston and Dallas

JSX offers daily roundtrip service from Hobby Airport to Dallas Love Field with flights starting at $99 each way.

HOUSTON — If flying makes you nervous these days, or you just don’t like crowded planes and cranky passengers, you have a new option in Houston.

Just in time for the holiday season, JSX is offering “hop-on” jet service from Houston’s Hobby Airport to Dallas Love Field. The flights start at $99 one-way.

The company is introducing an industry-first seating configuration in the Texas market that features 30 single seats.

Social distancing is easier since there are only two seats on each row instead of six. That means you get the aisle seat and the window seat.

The Embraer 145 jets feature comfy seats, lots of leg room and free snacks and drinks.

They fly out of private terminals with private lounges and you can take two checked bags.

No word yet on whether there are plans to add other Texas cities.