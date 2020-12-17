Joshua Feast was fatally shot in the back by police, civil rights attorney says

The attorney says an autopsy backs up claims made by witnesses that Feast was running from police when he was shot.

HOUSTON — The man killed by La Marque police last week was shot in the back, according to an autopsy commissioned by the family of the slain man.

Editor's note: the video in this story is from Dec. 12 and covers the protesters marching through the streets after this deadly shooting

CBS News reported Wednesday night that the results of the independent autopsy in the death of 22-year-old Joshua Feast were announced by civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Crump, who is representing the family, called for the firing of the police officer who opened fire, Jose Santos, and the release of bodycam videos.

The shooting happened on Dec. 9 as police said they approached Feast about a felony warrant. Police said Feast pointed a gun, but his family's attorney said Feast did not pose a threat and was actually shot while fleeing.

"He was a defenseless man who was running away," Crump said. "There was no reason for [Santos] to shoot and kill this young man, who had only turned 22 three weeks ago."

Crump said autopsy results showed Feast suffered a single gunshot wound to the upper right back, an injury that is said to be consistent with the accounts of witnesses who said Feast was running away.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset, whose department is investigating the shooting, told CBS News investigators told him video of the incident shows Feast pointed a gun at the officer.

Calls for justice in the death of Feast could be heard through the streets of La Marque over the weekend. Dozens of demonstrators marched Saturday from a local food market to the steps of La Marque City Hall. Protestors are also demanding the firing of La Marque Police Chief Kirk Jackson along with the shooting officer.