HCSO deputy released from hospital about a month after being shot during traffic stop

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy who was shot in the line of duty was released from the hospital recently.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Joseph Anderson, who was shot during a traffic stop last month, got out either Sunday or Monday.

Terran Green, the man facing charges in connection with Anderson's shooting, is due back in court in November. He's accused of shooting several law enforcement officers over the course of about 24 hours in August. Three of them were shot and one was injured by shrapnel.

Anderson was the first officer to be shot on Aug. 16. Gonzalez said Anderson went on patrol at about 7:40 p.m. and within a minute, 911 dispatch started receiving calls about the deputy being injured. Anderson was shot on Homestead Road just inside Beltway 8 and east of the Eastex Freeway.

A day after the shooting, Green, 34, was taken into custody after a standoff at a house in the Humble area on Silhouette Ridge just north of the Beltway -- about 6.5 miles away from where Anderson was shot.

Two law enforcement officers, one with the U.S. Marshals Service and one with the sheriff’s office, were shot when they were closing in on Green at the location. According to Gonzalez, the HCSO deputy was struck a couple of times but was wearing body armor. One U.S. Marshal was shot in the leg, and another was struck by shrapnel.

Gonzalez said investigators got a tip that Green was possibly at the home in the Sunset Ridge West neighborhood off Beltway 8. When they got there, they talked to people and found out he was inside the home. Three officers went inside and were met with gunfire, Gonzalez said. They didn't have a chance to return fire and immediately retreated.

Just before midnight on Aug. 17, Gonzalez announced that Green had been taken into custody.

Gonzalez said Green was charged with three counts of attempted capital murder. A week after the shooting, federal charges were added.