HOUSTON - Opening statements began Monday morning in the trial of a man accused in a pair of "honor killings."

Ali Mahwood-Awad Isran, is on trial for killing his daughter's husband and her best friend.

Investigators say the killings were driven by Isran's anger over his daughter Nesreen's decision to marry a Christian man.

According to detectives, Nesreen's best friend, Gelareh Bagherzadeh, was killed in November 2012 and her husband, Coty Beavers, was killed 11 months later.

On Monday, jurors heard from a deputy who was called to Isran's home to search for his daughter.

"It didn't come across as concerning as far as his daughter's welfare, it was more of self... what I want at the time. What I want. Very selfish." said

Isran's wife, son, and a second daughter are also charged in the case. His daughter, Nadia, is accused of stalking her sister Nesreen and planting a GPS tracker in her car.

