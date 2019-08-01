HOUSTON – John Mendelsohn, M.D., president emeritus of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, died at the age of 82 on Tuesday at his home in Houston.

Mendelsohn was recognized as an internationally acclaimed leader in the field of medicine and scientist whose research helped pioneer a new type of cancer therapy.

Mendelsohn died of glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer with which he was diagnosed 15 months ago.

Mendelsohn was the third president of MD Anderson, serving in that capacity from 1996 to 2011.

During all of his last five years as president, MD Anderson was named the top cancer hospital in the “Best Hospitals” survey published annually by U.S. News & World Report. He retired from MD Anderson on Aug. 31, 2018.

“MD Anderson had the great fortune of being led by John Mendelsohn for 15 years, and the strides made under his direction were nothing short of remarkable,” said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. “In addition to impressive achievements, both as a scientist and as a leader, John was a role model and inspiration to so many. He has left an indelible mark on this world, and he will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.”

Arrangements for the memorial service for Mendelsohn will be available by Wednesday. Details will be updated here.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Anne and John Mendelsohn Chair in Cancer Research at MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts or the Houston Grand Opera, 510 Preston St., Houston, Texas 77002 or https://www.houstongrandopera.org/support-us/donation.