Have you seen him? 83-year-old man reported missing in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 83-year-old man reported missing in northeast Houston.

John Leblanc was last seen around 2:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Shreveport Boulevard. Leblanc is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has blue eyes, grey hair and was said to be clean-shaven.

Leblanc was last seen wearing khaki pants, a red and black flannel shirt, a white t-shirt and brown moccasin shoes.

Leblanc has been diagnosed with dementia and walks with a cane.