Man missing after leaving dialysis treatment near Hermann Park

John Jackson was last seen in the 5600 block of Almeda Road.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen Friday leaving his dialysis treatment near Hermann Park.

John Jackson went missing in the 5600 block of Almeda Road. Police said he left his dialysis treatment on the way to Methodist hospital at about 2 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

Police do not have a description of what Jackson was wearing.

He is described as being approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 253 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen Jackson or know of his whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Division at 832-394-1840.