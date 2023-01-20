Joe Campos Torres' nephew addresses new HPD cadets during sensitivity training

Joe Campos Torres died at the hands of former HPD officers about 45 years ago.

HOUSTON — A new generation of Houston police officers was given a major reality check on police brutality Friday during the department's sensitivity training.

The nephew of Vietnam veteran Joe Campos Torres, Richard Molina, spoke to the new cadets and shared details about how his uncle died at the hands of former HPD officers about 45 years ago. The conversation actually happened at the Joe Campos Torres Memorial, which is near the spot where Torres was thrown into Buffalo Bayou by police officers.

"Back in 1977 this area looked a lot different,' Molina told the group of officers.

What happened to Joe Campos Torres?

Torres' death in 1977 sparked riots for justice and police reform.

He was arrested for disorderly conduct by six HPD officers who beat him in a secluded area downtown, according to records. The officers took Torres to jail but were turned away and told to take him to the hospital for treatment.

Instead, records say the officers beat him more and threw him into Buffalo Bayou where a boater discovered his body a few days later.

"Just kind of gave him a brutal beatdown while he was still subdued," Molina said. "There were racial slurs thrown at him before he was essentially pushed into the bayou."

The officers involved were eventually convicted, even though light sentences were given.

Torres told the new cadets that it's important that they trust their gut in situations where things don't seem right and speak up. He told them he doesn't want what happened to his uncle to repeat itself.

"Your line of work and what you're getting ready to do essentially involves y'all being out in the community," Molina said.

Joe Campos Torres Memorial

Mayor Sylvester Turner said it took a lot of patience, love, and healing to build the memorial in Torres' honor.

A cousin of Torres spoke at the dedication and explained how important the memorial was not only for the Torres family, but other families that have dealt with police brutality.

"This memorial will be the next best thing to justice for our family and hopefully help future generations of young people.