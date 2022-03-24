Typhoon Texas raises pay, lowers age requirement for workers

The Katy waterpark is looking to hire 1,000 season workers for the season and soon-to-be 15-year-olds can now apply.

KATY, Texas — Typhoon Texas, which previously announced it was looking to hire 1,000 season employees for the 2022 season, announced Wednesday it's raising their wages and lowering their age requirement.

The starting-at pay for part-time seasonal members is now $9 an hour.

In addition, the park will now open positions to teenagers who are 15 years old. Teenagers who are currently 14 years old, but turn 15 this summer, are also eligible to apply.

"Every year we received applications from 15-year-olds," said John Pham with Typhoon Texas. "This year we are able to open up new opportunities for their suitable ages."

The positions available for 15-year-olds include shallow-water lifeguards, front gate team members, and food and beverage team members.

"Finding a job at the age of 15 can be a challenge," Pham said. "We're delighted to offer these new opportunities.

Pham also says that younger applicants should emphasize their leadership roles at school, any volunteer work they do and extracurricular activities.

Typhoon Texas will officially open for the 2022 season beginning weekends only on April 16. The park will be open daily starting Memorial Day weekend.

"Our team members gain real-world work experience, develop skill that will further their careers and make new friends along the way," Tate said. "We like to think our culture is more like a summer camp."

Typhoon Texas says completed applications should be submitted through their website and interviews will be conducted in person.

The park offers competitive pay and free admission on days off for seasonal hires, along with complimentary passes for friends and family.

Deserving employees are also eligible for college and trade school scholarships, in addition to advanced leadership and career training.