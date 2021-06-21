Kohl's to hire 5,000 workers during three-day recruiting event

The company, which owns 1,100 locations nationwide, is hoping to fill both full- and part-time permanent positions across all departments.

HOUSTON — Kohl's is looking to hire 5,000 positions during its upcoming nationwide recruitment event. The retail giant is hoping to fill both part- and full-time permanent roles from sales to operations associates, according to a release.

The company announced it's also scouting beauty associates to work in its 200 in-store Sephora locations opening nationwide this Fall.

The job fair will take place in all stores from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time from Thursday, June 24 through Saturday, June 26.

Candidates can apply now and schedule a phone interview, or stop by any store location during the event for a walk-in interview where they could receive a verbal offer on the spot.

For more information on all available positions and to apply, visit careers.kohls.com or careers.kohls.com/sephora to apply for Beauty Advisor positions.

Why Kohl’s?

"With companies across the country recruiting talent, candidates may be wondering why Kohl’s? Associates have told us they love life at Kohl's. They love the company’s culture, which embraces diversity and individuality, and appreciate the supportive work environment established by leaders who are passionate about creating a space where everyone feels engaged, motivated and inspired each day.

Kohl’s also offers competitive wages, a weekly pay schedule, flexible schedules (including day, night and weekend shifts), an immediate 15% Kohl’s associate discount – which can be stacked with other applicable Kohl’s coupons – and special associate shop days with no brand exclusions for even more savings. Kohl’s associates will also soon have access to hundreds of prestige beauty brands through the upcoming opening of Sephora at Kohl’s, which is set to open in the first 200 stores this fall."