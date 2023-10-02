Help wanted: Here's how you can work for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The Astros minor-league affiliate is hoping to fill several positions before the start of the season.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The Sugar Land Space Cowboys need your help!

The team will be holding a job fair today from 3 to 6 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Constellation Field to fill their team before the start of the season.

According to the organization, several positions are available including usher, playground attendant, parking lot attendant, retail associate, field operations, gameday crew, ticket sales, and more.

All applicants who wish to work for the Space Cowboys must be 16 years or older. Those who apply for jobs with Aramark, the official food and beverage provider for the Space Cowboys, must be 18 or older. The Space Cowboys say Aramark is hiring for multiple positions too, including warehouse, counter, cashier, and grill cook.