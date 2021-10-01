HISD hosting job fair for high school teachers Saturday

The district is looking for high school teachers in all certification areas.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD is hosting a job fair on Saturday, October 2nd, for potential high school teachers. The fair will be at Madison High School (13719 White Heather Drive), from 9 a.m. to noon.

The district is hiring teachers certified in all areas including computer science, engineering, business education, health science and technology education. Candidates can meet school principals and other leaders at the job fair and get an interview on the spot.

Teachers' salary starts at $56,869. In addition, all qualified HISD teachers are eligible for a $2,500 recruitment/retention stipend. The district applied to get the stipend through the CARES Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund. They're waiting on the Texas Education Agency to approve it.

Those who are interested in applying are encouraged to file their application online. If you plan to attend the job fair, you have to register in advance.