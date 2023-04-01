Survey: Employees would rather quit than go back to the office full-time

In a survey by Fiverr, 42% of workers said they'd consider quitting if forced to be in the office full-time.

HOUSTON — For a few months during the pandemic, Selene Da Silva worked from home, but her employer eventually brought her back to the office. She returned to her daily hour-long commute until one day she had enough. Da Silva told her employer she wanted to work from home full time. When her boss said no, she quit.

"I wanted to be independent. They couldn't offer me that," Da Silva said.

She's part of a growing number of workers who would rather resign than return to the office.

In a new survey by Fiverr, an online marketplace for freelancers, 42% of workers said they'd consider quitting if forced to be in the office full-time. That's at odds with what the survey shows companies want: Nearly 70% of large company executives and managers want their employees in the office five days a week.

"What was surprising was, was the level of control that managers were seeking. About a third of the managers want employees to return in order to monitor them, and about a quarter of those managers want the employee to return to ensure that they take shorter breaks," Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman said.

The survey also found that one in five workers said there's absolutely no incentive that would make them want to return to the office.