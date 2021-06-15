Jobs in Houston: Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is hiring at new plant here

HOUSTON — If you’re looking for a job with decent benefits, you should check out the hiring event this week with Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages.
The company has full and part-time job openings at their new plant in north Houston.
They will interview applicants on Wednesday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 10475 Deer Trail Drive.
The positions include drivers, order builders and merchandisers.
CCSWB Benefits
The jobs offer “competitive wages, 401k matching and college education,” according to Denise Martinez, VP of Human Resources.
Other benefits for full-time workers include:
- Medical
- Dental
- Vision
- Prescription drug plans
- Paid vacation
- Company paid holidays
- Tuition reimbursement
- Adoption assistance
- Paternity leave
One more benefit: everyone who interviews Wednesday will get a free six-pack of Coca-Cola.
About the company
CCSWB is based in Dallas but they have plants and distribution centers all over Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico. They employee over 8,000 employees.
Their parent company is Arca Continental, the second-largest Coke bottler in Latin America and based in Monterrey, Mexico. It’s the first Latin American bottler approved to operate in the U.S. and was the first Mexican bottler of The Coca-Cola Company.
Other products
Arca Continental also produces the popular Topo Chico mineral water.
Other products include:
Gold Peak Tea
Powerade sports drink
Sprite
Fanta orange drink
Minute Maid products
Smart Water
Vitamin Water
Dasani water
Core Power protein drinks
Yup
Also popular on KHOU.com