Jobs in Houston: Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is hiring at new plant here

CCSWB is holding a hiring event on Wednesday, June 16, for full and part-time jobs in Houston.

HOUSTON — If you’re looking for a job with decent benefits, you should check out the hiring event this week with Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages.

The company has full and part-time job openings at their new plant in north Houston.

They will interview applicants on Wednesday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 10475 Deer Trail Drive.

The positions include drivers, order builders and merchandisers.

CCSWB Benefits

The jobs offer “competitive wages, 401k matching and college education,” according to Denise Martinez, VP of Human Resources.

Other benefits for full-time workers include:

Medical

Dental

Vision

Prescription drug plans

Paid vacation

Company paid holidays

Tuition reimbursement

Adoption assistance

Paternity leave

One more benefit: everyone who interviews Wednesday will get a free six-pack of Coca-Cola.

About the company

CCSWB is based in Dallas but they have plants and distribution centers all over Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico. They employee over 8,000 employees.

Their parent company is Arca Continental, the second-largest Coke bottler in Latin America and based in Monterrey, Mexico. It’s the first Latin American bottler approved to operate in the U.S. and was the first Mexican bottler of The Coca-Cola Company.

Other products

Arca Continental also produces the popular Topo Chico mineral water.

Other products include:

Gold Peak Tea

Powerade sports drink

Sprite

Fanta orange drink

Minute Maid products

Smart Water

Vitamin Water

Dasani water

Core Power protein drinks

Yup