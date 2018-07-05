WEBSTER, Texas – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division is hosting a job fair Monday for those impacted by the closure of Bay Area Regional Medical Center.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular Hospital Searcy Auditorium, 495 Medical Center Blvd., in Webster.

HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division is looking for skilled employees from those Bay Area Regional Medical Center employees who have lost their jobs.

While not affiliated with Bay Area Regional Medical Center in any way, HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division hopes to provide viable career paths to as many as possible affected by this most recent facility closing.

Houston Methodist is also hosting a career fair Monday and Tuesday. The job fair is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Orion Ballroom at the Holiday Inn located at 302 West Bat Area Blvd. in Webster.

On Friday, Bay Area Regional Medical Center, LLC announced the closing of Bay Area Regional and tha t they will be filing for bankruptcy this week.

In a press release, Bay Area Regional says it invested $200 million during the past five years during construction and operation. The company added that it is continuing to work with lenders on an orderly closing process, including the payment of Bay Area Regional’s payroll obligations.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Bay Area Regional will close its doors on May 10, 2018,” Stephen K. Jones, Jr., CEO at Bay Area Regional said in a statement. “We want to thank our staff who worked tirelessly, physicians who chose to practice medicine and patients who received care at our hospital.”

On Monday, they opened their doors at 8 a.m. so people could pick up their records.

And emotions ran high, as both patients and former employees of the hospital were met with two signs placed on the doors.

One basically saying, the hospital was permanently closed, and no longer treating patients.

Karen brought her husband, for an MRI scan, scheduled at 9 a.m. only to be forced to turn around.

"I'm so disappointed to see that it's closing, because it's a great hospital,” said former patient, Karen Walker.

Alicia, whose worked at the hospital for the last two years, said it's a bitter sweet goodbye.

"We work here because of our patients, and our co-workers are a family, and he's torn that apart and that's the devastating part,” said Alicia.

Patients have already been transferred to other facilities, but the way employees found out they were jobless didn't happen until Friday morning.

Some say they saw it on the hospitals Facebook page. Others say they noticed their paychecks didn't hit the bank, and when they came into work, they were told to clean out their desks.

Kim, a nurse whose dedicated four years of her life at the center, says she was hurt beyond belief.

"I really don't know how to feel, I can tell you that I'm pissed off, I can tell you that much,” said Kimberly Love, a former nurse.

"There's 900 people without jobs, there are people here that are still recovering from Harvey, said Alicia.

Alicia says employees were given the excuse the hospital just couldn't get a fair deal with insurance companies, forcing them to file for bankruptcy.

Last week, the hospital staff said 700 of their employees lost their jobs.

Bay Area Regional opened its doors on July 21, 2014.

