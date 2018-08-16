HOUSTON – A Second Chance Job Fair promises to offer job opportunities for anyone needing work, especially non-violent felons. 92 companies participating promised to give people with criminal pasts a chance.

No one is guaranteed a job. However, all who participate will be entered into a raffle to win one of four donated pick-up trucks that will be filled with lawn equipment in order for the winners to start their own business.

“You may not get a job here but we want you to have an opportunity to win a truck and create your own job,” Houston City Councilman Dwight Boykins said.

Gregory Williams spent years in prison for selling drugs. When he got out he slept in porta-potties and considered suicide five times. He wondered if anyone hiring would give him a chance at redemption.

“I prayed for this job,” Williams said. “I told God, God if you will let me work for the city I promise you that I will serve this city in excellence. I will serve you in excellence.”

Now a senior inspector for the City of Houston, Williams is part coach and speaker to others with similar histories at Boykins’ job fair. The councilman believes the effort can improve public safety and help the city’s economy.

A 2009 study by the Urban Institute study on women released from Texas prisons found one in every five household heads depending on temporary assistance from the state had prior felony convictions or had been arrested.

This year, 92 companies committed to Boykins’ job fair. They promised to overlook non-violent pasts and give candidates opportunities to earn jobs based on their qualifications.

“It gives everybody an opportunity to come down to showcase what talent they have,” Boykins said. “Do you have fork lift (or) any certification? Bring it down and you may be surprised what may happen.”

The job fair begins at 9am Thursday and ends around 1pm inside Hall B3 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. You can find more information about the job fair here.

