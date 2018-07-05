WEBSTER, Texas – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division is hosting a job fair Monday for those impacted by the closure of Bay Area Regional Medical Center.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular Hospital Searcy Auditorium, 495 Medical Center Blvd., in Webster.

HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division is looking for skilled employees from those Bay Area Regional Medical Center employees who have lost their jobs.

While not affiliated with Bay Area Regional Medical Center in any way, HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division hopes to provide viable career paths to as many as possible affected by this most recent facility closing.

On Friday, Bay Area Regional Medical Center, LLC announced the closing of Bay Area Regional and tha t they will be filing for bankruptcy this week.

In a press release, Bay Area Regional says it invested $200 million during the past five years during construction and operation. The company added that it is continuing to work with lenders on an orderly closing process, including the payment of Bay Area Regional’s payroll obligations.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Bay Area Regional will close its doors on May 10, 2018,” Stephen K. Jones, Jr., CEO at Bay Area Regional said in a statement. “We want to thank our staff who worked tirelessly, physicians who chose to practice medicine and patients who received care at our hospital.”

Meanwhile, patients are being transferred to nearby hospitals any way they can while others with more serious health concerns are left waiting next to nurses who have no idea if they’re volunteers at this point.

People walking into the hospital later in the evening say they found out on the news broadcasting in the hospital, that the hospital was closing their doors. They say there were no disclaimers or notices.

Although they were helped, doctors later explained how only the emergency wing would be available until May 10. Nurses, however, say they expect to move all patients out of the hospital by Sunday.

Bay Area Regional opened its doors on July 21, 2014.

