Job fair Houston: Law enforcement agencies looking to hire women

The job fair is scheduled for June 8 at the Steve Radack Community Center. Individuals of all experience levels are welcome.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies in the Houston area are looking to hire, and not just anybody. Women to be exact!

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is hosting a multi-agency women's job fair next month to recruit women interested in a career in law enforcement. That includes open positions in communications officers, detention officers and deputy cadets.

The department said its goal is to increase the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30% by 2030.

"Currently, women make up only 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership in the U.S.," the department said in a press release.

The agencies participating in the job fair include:

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Secret Service

Texas Department of Public Safety

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Police Department

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

Transportation Security Administration

Katy Police Department

Park Place Police Department

West University Police Department

Harris County Sheriff's Office

Harris County Precinct 1