'Real down to earth': Houstonians who built 100 Habitat homes with Jimmy Carter remember him fondly

Jimmy and Roselyn Carter took part in a massive Habitat For Humanity project in Houston in 1998. Residents who still live in the homes shared photos and memories.

HOUSTON, Texas — Some Fifth Ward homeowners fondly remember working alongside President Jimmy Carter 25 years ago when Habitat For Humanity built 100 homes in Houston in a week’s time.

Wade and Shalina Gibson are among the original homeowners still living on Hillsboro Street.

Habitat homeowners play a hands-on role in building their homes so the Gibsons and other Houstonians worked side by side with Jimmy and Roselyn Carter during the massive project in 1998.

"He made us laugh, smile and when time to get serious, time to work, we got to work," homeowner Wade Gibson recalled. "He was a real down-to-earth person, him and his wife, love them to death.”

The Carters began volunteering for Habitat for Humanity in 1984, a couple of years after they left the White House, and continued until 2020.

"The biggest lesson: Keep giving, keep loving, keep helping each other out," Wade said. "And spread the love and do as much as you can to help out folks.”

Like other neighbors, the Gibson family cherishes photos and other materials related to their experience.

“I was just so happy and blessed to have my own home,” neighbor Cheryl Crenshaw said.

She recalled the Carters like it was yesterday.

"They just came here with open arms, you know, they took pictures with us, they did things with us, they showed us things, they talked to us," Crenshaw said. "You know, they did everything.”

Other visits to Houston by Carter may have been related to politics or peacekeeping. But it's the spirit of his post-presidency that these Houstonians will never forget.

They were saddened by news that President Carter has entered hospice care at the age of 98.

"Bless all the family," Gibson said. "You’ve got prayers from all of us.”

Houston Habitat for Humanity released a statement Saturday after news of former President Carter getting hospice care.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with President and Mrs. Carter and their family and we hope the family is surrounded with love and peace during this challenging time.”