HOUSTON — Jerry Flores, the Houston police officer who spent more than two decades in public service before he was badly hurt in a golf cart accident, has died.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, delivered the sad news in a tweet on Thursday morning:

“With his incredible family’s permission, I am sad to report our dear friend and retired HPD Officer Jerry Flores passed away this morning. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. RIP brother you are a legend and will be missed by all.”

Officer Flores was critically injured in an accident at a charity golf tournament on April 12, 2018. He suffered a brain injury after falling off the cart and was in a coma for several weeks.

Because the injury occurred while he was off-duty, his medical bills were his personal responsibility. Hundreds of family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers held events and fundraisers for his benefit as he recovered. At the time, his long-term prognosis was said to be good.

Gamaldi did not reveal a cause of death in his tweet on Thursday.

Officer Flores was well-known in the Houston area because of his public service and involvement in the community.

His side jobs included working at Houston Astros events and at the old KHOU 11 studios on Allen Parkway.

The Thin Blue Line golf tournament where the accident happened is held every year to raise money for injured peace officers.