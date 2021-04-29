HFD battles flames, smoke at northeast Houston shopping center for several hours

Gusty winds have been shifting, making it difficult to battle the flames.

HOUSTON — Houston Fire Department crews are working to control a three-alarm fire that continues to burn at a shopping center early Thursday.

The fire was first reported around 1 a.m. at the Jensen Square complex, located on Jensen near Hurley.

The shopping center has multiple shops and businesses. At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

HFD said it appeared the fire started in a vacant portion of the shopping center, and part of the structure there collapsed.

As of 5:30 a.m. flames and smoke were still visible. There's no word on what may have sparked the incident.