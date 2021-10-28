x
Q&A with new KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna

Reyna, who has covered Houston traffic for more than a decade, will join the KHOU 11 team on-air starting Monday.

HOUSTON — New KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna answers a series of rapid questions from the H-Town Rush crew as we learn more about her during a game of "This or That." 

Reyna has spent more than a decade covering Houston traffic. She will be joining us on-air weekday mornings starting Monday, Nov. 1.

Q: What's the most important part of doing your job in the morning?

A: First of all, putting a smile on people's faces and getting them to start their day in a good mood is the most important. After that, definitely, accurate, expert information. I can override, and basically tell you by looking at a lane and the amount of cars that are involved in that issue, what that drivetime is from anywhere down that highway to your location. And I can do it, pretty quickly.

