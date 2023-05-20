More than 150 people arrested so far at Jeep Weekend in Bolivar Peninsula, sheriff says

The annual party started years ago as a gathering for Jeep owners, but recently, off-road vehicle enthusiasts of all sorts have joined in.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Officials expect as many as 30,000 people to show up for Jeep Weekend at Bolivar Peninsula this weekend.

"Oh my God, it's just been so crazy. You have four-wheelers, you have ATVs, you have the Jeeps," said one person enjoying the weekend. "Everything is out here, motorcycles, everything is bananas."

Safety at the event is a big concern for officials. According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, 152 people have been arrested as of Saturday night. Major Ray Nolan said most charges have been public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.