Jeep Weekend ends with more than 150 arrests after police presence doubled for 2023

More than 150 people were arrested, but the Galveston County Sheriff's Office said it was primarily for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Known for being arguably the wildest weekend of the year, Jeep Weekend on Bolivar Peninsula ended quietly despite more than 150 arrests.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, the arrests were primarily for public intoxication or disorderly conduct. Major Ray Nolan credited the promising results to the decision to double their police presence for 2023.

It was all part of the plan to cut down on the rowdy behavior while making sure the beach party didn't bleed into nearby subdivisions.

As many as 30,000 people were expected to line the shores of Crystal Beach for the annual party that started years ago as a gathering for Jeep owners. But recently off-road vehicle enthusiasts of all sorts have joined in.

More than 180 arrests were made in 2022 while more than 30 people were injured. Captain Mark McGaffey called it, "Worse than what we've seen in the past."

Saturday saw more than 150 deputies patrolling the beach along with multiple law enforcement agencies in attendance to keep partygoers safe. As of Saturday night, 152 people were arrested, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.