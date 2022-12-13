'Still so many unknowns' | Vigil held for Jason Landry to mark 2 years since he went missing

Loved ones gathered in Luling to hold a candlelight vigil on the two-year anniversary of his disappearance.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LULING, Texas — A candlelight vigil was held to mark the two-year anniversary of Jason Landry’s disappearance. Supporters gathered in Luling, near where his car was found crashed.

“Lord, we just ask that you lead us to Jason,” one person prayed.

Landry’s car was found crashed near Luling. He left his college apartment in San Marcos on Dec. 13th, 2020. He was headed to his parents' house in Missouri City for Christmas break but never made it.

“I’ve never been involved in a missing persons case before, but this was just very close to where I live," said Beverly Rains, of Gonzalez.

“There are still so many unknowns, there are all these uncertainties," said Donna Egenolf, Jason's aunt.

Jason's father, Kent Landry, found his son's clothes in the middle of the road and his cell phone in his car. From the beginning, he said, officials didn’t do enough to find his son.

“It just feels like your child is discarded because they treat everything with this investigation with such indifference," Landry said.

Investigators with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office released a string of social media videos showing Landry talking about getting high. Caldwell County authorities said they have no evidence of foul play.

To the supporters, two years is too long not to have answers.

“Is he alive somewhere? We don’t expect that, but if he is, we want to know, and if he has passed, what happened to him, we just want answers," Egenolf said.

The family has doubled a reward for information about Jason's whereabouts. It’s now $20,000. The Texas Attorney General’s Cold Case Unit said it's also still working on the case, hoping to find new information that leads them to Landry. The AG's tip line is 512-936-0742.

By candlelight… a crowd came together.

((nats 8:17 – source driver jason landry vigil khou-bcme01))

“(speaker) amen. (crowd) amen”

((track))

To remember jason landry…

((sot 34 beverly rains, vigil – source driver jason landry vigil khou-bcme01))

“I’ve never been involved in a missing persons case before, but this was just very close to where I live”

((track))

And to push for answers… in what’s become a two-year mystery.

((sot 3:26 donna egenolf, jason’s aunt -- source driver jason landry vigil khou-bcme01))

“there are still so many unknowns, there are all these uncertainties”

((track))

Landry’s car was found crashed near luling.

((nats – source gw 10pm pkg))

"(dispatch) did you find the driver? (firefighter) I haven't. I went up and down salt flat”

((track))

He left his college apartment in san marcos on december 13th, 2020.

He was headed to his parents house in missouri city for christmas break… but never made it.

((nats 34:22 dad cell phone video – source gw 10pm pkg))

“…”

((track))

His father kent landry found his clothes in the middle of the road… and his cell phone in his car.

From the beginning he says… they didn’t do enough to find his son.

((sot kent landry, father – from raw interview))

“it just feels like your child is discarded, because they treat everything with this investigation with such indifference 34:30”

((track))

Investigators with the caldwell county sheriff’s office released a string of social media videos.

They show landry talking about getting high.

Caldwell county has said they have no evidence of foul play.

But to these supporters…

((nats 9:18 – vigil -- source driver jason landry vigil khou-bcme01))

“one, two, three…”

((track))

Two years is too long not to have answers.

((sot 6:59 donna egenolf, jason’s aunt -- source driver jason landry vigil khou-bcme01))

“is he alive somewhere? We don’t expect that, but if he is we want to know, and if he has passed, what happened to him, we just want answers”

((grace))

The family has doubled the reward.

It’s now $20,000.

And the texas attorney general’s cold case unit says they are also still working on the case… hoping to find new information that leads them to jason.