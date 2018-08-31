KATY, Texas- There's a new store in the discount shopping game. Maybe you've heard of it. It's called Daiso and it's often called the "Japanese dollar store."

It has a cult-like following. A number of the store's beauty products are featured in magazines, blogs and in YouTube product reviews.

The store sells everything from food to makeup, shoes and home decor. While there are currently five Daiso locations in Dallas, the Houston area has one - and it's in Katy at 559 S Mason Road.

A majority of the products are priced between $1.50 and $7.

"It’s like a dollar store. Something just to check out," said Regina Alvarez, who was one of the first shoppers in the door on opening day.

She and her husband Ronald read about the hype online and were excited to know the store opened just blocks from their home.

"I think it’s the happening place," said Alvarez. "It’s the suburb of Houston and I don’t think everyone always wants to go to Houston."

"Katy’s on the move," said Lance LaCour who is the president and CEP of the Katy Area Economic Development Council. "We’re creating about 200 new businesses a year. We’re adding about 15,000 people a year. So that’s a tremendous growth rate."

The store is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The store will be open on Labor Day.

"Katy is… lucky," said Houstonian Marian Ruano. She stocked up on gifts, but the Filipino native added a lot of the items remind of her home. "It brings [out] the child in me," she said. So she may end up keeping a few things for herself.

"(It's) something that you don’t normally see around here," said Ronald Alvarez.

Daiso's beauty face masks are some of the most popular items. When asked if Ronald will buy a face mask, he winked as he said: "For my daughter!"

Get a look inside the store and walk the aisles in a Facebook live video taken Friday morning.

© 2018 KHOU