Nearly a week ago, he experienced a "medical complication," according to his daughter.

ATLANTA — Actor Jamie Foxx is still at an Atlanta hospital receiving treatment, according to reports from CNN.

This update comes nearly a week after the star was first hospitalized for an unknown "medical complication" Tuesday, according to his family. The family has not provided any updates on what medical issue Foxx is facing.

His daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted on Instagram last Wednesday about her father's condition, but gave few details about the medical issue. She said that the Academy Award winner is recovering now.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the post said. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

TMZ and other outlets reported that Foxx suffered a medical emergency on Tuesday and was rushed to the hospital. Sources close to the family told the celebrity news site that family members came in from out of town to see him due to the seriousness of the episode.

The exact nature of the incident is unknown, and it's unclear how long Foxx will take to recover from it or when he will be released from the hospital.

Foxx, 55, was in Atlanta shooting "Back in Action," a Netflix action-comedy movie with Cameron Diaz, CNN reports.

He is known for his portrayal of pianist Ray Charles in the biopic "Ray," which won Foxx the best actor Oscar in 2005. He has starred in several prolific films such as Django Unchained, Annie, Jarhead and in several Spider-Man movies.