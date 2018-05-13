HOUSTON – Although he had to hit the court to practice for game one of the Western Conference finals, James Harden made sure to call his mom and wish her a happy Mother's Day.

His mom, Monja Willis, raised Harden and his two siblings alone, as a single mother.

So Sunday, as her son practiced inside the Toyota Center, Monja Willis found a way to celebrate single mothers.

In a nod to her son and his jersey number, Willis chose 13 single mothers from more than 1,200 nominees.

She's showering them with gifts and surprises during the next few months. The Mother's Day gift, Willis explained, will happen in four parts.

"That’s giving them enough time to get to know each other and bond," Willis said. "And after this is said and done, they’re going to have 13 friends. They’re going to have 13 friends that will have their back, they could call."

The first round allowed the mothers to meet each other and Willis, who then presented each mother with a gift basket that included 13 gifts.

Single mother Stacey McBroom is raising two sons. She says she works two jobs while going to school full time.

McBroom's 16-year old son sent an email to Willis, explaining why his mother should be honored.

"To me it’s just a recognition. ... They do know that what all we’re doing is for them," McBroom said of her children.

Sandra Blanco's son, Luis, nominated her. She's been a single mother of four children for about the last decade. She said she was surprised by the opportunity, and thankful Willis took the time to honor single mothers.

