Aldine residents fighting to stop concrete batch plant from opening near James Driver Inclusive Park

The proposed plant would be built on the border of James Driver Inclusive Park, which sits near schools and homes.

ALDINE, Texas — Neighbors are speaking out after learning a concrete batch plant may be built right next to a playground designed for children of all abilities.

Avant Garde Construction Company is behind the project. An application is currently being reviewed by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“Oh, there’s going to be a lot of dust around this park,” said Tony De Leon, a concerned community member.

“I’ve seen what these batch plants do to a neighborhood, the ones that are closest. It’s terrible. There’s dust, they’re coughing all the time,” said Marina Flores Sugg, who lives nearby.

Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia, State Representative Armando Walle and State Senator Carol Alvarado held a press conference protesting the batch plant Wednesday. They brought up concerns about the constant noise, pollution, and air quality surrounding concrete batch plants.

“This community is already overwhelmed. Eight batch concrete plants is enough. We do not need anymore,” said Commissioner Garcia.

A public hearing on the issue will take place Thursday at 7 pm at East Aldine Management District (2909 East Aldine Amphitheatre Drive Houston, Texas 77039).

Meliton Gomez, the owner of Avant Garde Construction Co., said they purchased the land years before the park was developed. He sent a statement to KHOU about the pushback the company is receiving.

“Our belief is in a culture of safety for us and our neighbors - being a good steward and good neighbor. Being a responsible business owner is key for businesses and residents to coexist. We are committed to listening to and working with our community,” said Gomez. “As a small family business, we will operate this plant daily with responsibilities to include: safety, logistics, purchasing, compliance, reporting, and quality.”

The company also sent the following bullet points to address residents’ concerns: